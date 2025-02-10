Superman’s Rachel Brosnahan talks about seeing David Corenswet in the blue and red suit for the first time

While it seemed like last night’s game was prime time for revealing new footage for Superman, no apparent clips were shown, but a short look at Krypto took place during the newest entry of The Puppy Bowl. Although audiences still have quite some time to wait for James Gunn‘s new reboot to the DC universe, Variety got to speak with the new Lois Lane, Rachel Brosnahan, as she talked to the publication on the red carpet for the Producers Guild Awards. Brosnahan got to reveal a little behind-the-scenes anecdote about the upcoming film.

When she was asked seeing David Corenswet in the suit for the first time, Brosnahan responded,

It sort of happened twice. When we tested for the parts together, I was doing a play, so I had to get out very quickly. I was leaving and I knocked on the door, and he was standing there in a Superman suit, testing. I was just like, ‘Superman is in the building.’ It was wild. It was one of those electric moments that feel really rare. In that moment, I knew it would be David.”

The actress also paid tribute to past iterations as she acknowledged that stepping into the iconic role meant she had some big shoes to fill. Brosnahan professed, “I was a big Smallville fan. I’d seen Superman and Lois. I grew up on the Donner Superman movies with Chris Reeves and Margot Kidder. I didn’t want to re-watch too close to when we started, because we wanted to make it our own, but we’re aware that we’re standing on the shoulders of giants.” However, she also says any apprehension she may have felt was quelled by Gunn’s immense enthusiasm for the project, “The thing about this particular experience is that it was just so much fun.”