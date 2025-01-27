Superman: James Gunn defends “goofy” shot from the recent TV spot

A new 30-second TV spot for James Gunn’s Superman was released yesterday, showing off some fresh footage from the highly anticipated movie. However, the final shot of the teaser has come under fire. In it, Superman does a barrel roll as he avoids some rocks, with the camera focusing on the character’s face as he flies towards us. Some feel that it looks a little “goofy” and have blamed the lack of facial movement on poor VFX, but Gunn has defended the shot on Threads.

“ There is absolutely zero CG in his face, ” Gunn said. “ People’s faces can look different when you put a wide angle lens up close. The background plate in Svalbard is 100% real, as is David. “

Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with the shot from the Superman TV spot. A little more expression may have done the trick, but we also don’t know the context of the scene. What do you think?

The first teaser trailer for Superman was viewed over 250 million times in the first 24 hours after its release, becoming the most viewed and talked-about trailer in DC and Warner Bros’ history. Our next glimpse at the movie will arrive in a little less than two weeks. A special sneak preview of Superman will debut during the Puppy Bowl on February 9th. James Gunn will appear with his dog Ozu, who was the inspiration for Krypto, to deliver a “ special message ” to viewers.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor. Superman is slated to hit theaters on July 11th.