Superman will get a sneak preview during the Puppy Bowl

Many studios choose to unveil big new trailers during the Super Bowl, but Warner Bros. Discovery will reveal the latest look at one of their most anticipated movies of the year during the Puppy Bowl instead. THR reports that a special sneak preview of Superman will debut during the Puppy Bowl, with James Gunn set to appear with his dog Ozu, who was the inspiration for Krypto. The Superman director will also deliver a “ special message ” to viewers.

The Puppy Bowl (and the Super Bowl, if you’re into that) will air on February 9th. The event features a number of puppies playing with balls and toys in their own little stadium as it raises adoption awareness. “ Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl serves as an annual pop culture programming event that continues to expand in reach, awareness and of course, puppies, every year, ” said Howard Lee, chief creative officer of U.S. networks and president of Discovery Networks. “ Win or lose, Puppy Bowl XXI will have the cutest players in the game on Sunday, February 9 and will inspire families across the country to adopt a new furry friend. “

The first teaser trailer for Superman was viewed over 250 million times in the first 24 hours after its release, becoming the most viewed and talked-about trailer in DC and Warner Bros’ history.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor. Superman is slated to hit theaters on July 11th.