Superman: Pruitt Taylor-Vince to play Jonathan Kent in James Gunn movie

Pruitt Taylor-Vince will play Jonathan Kent in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie which is currently in production.

According to The Wrap, Pruitt Taylor-Vince has been cast as Jonathan Kent in James Gunn’s Superman. I can’t say that’s who I expected to play Clark Kent’s adoptive human father in the movie, but I’ve always been a big fan of the actor, who has appeared in everything from The X-Files to Deadwood to The Walking Dead.

Pruitt Taylor-Vince will join the long line of actors who have brought Jonathan Kent to life in movies and television, including Glenn Ford in the original Superman movie, John Schneider in Smallville, Kevin Costner in Man of Steel, and many more. As I mentioned above, Taylor-Vince might not feel like the obvious choice for the role, but he’s a true talent and I hope fans give him a chance.

I was first introduced to Taylor-Vince in The X-Files, but the actor has appeared in a hell of a lot throughout his career, including movies such as Mississippi Burning, JFK, Natural Born Killers, Identity, and Constantine, as well as TV shows such as Highlander, Alias, CSI, The Mentalist, Justified, True Blood, Stranger Things, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Blacklist, and more.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; and Wendell Pierce as Perry White. Nicholas Hoult is also set to appear as Lex Luthor, which Gunn finally confirmed late last year.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has previously teased that Superman will not be an origin story and will focus on “Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned.Superman is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

What do you think of Pruitt Taylor-Vince playing Jonathan Kent in Superman? And who should play Martha Kent?

