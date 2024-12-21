James Gunn says Superman trailer has been viewed over 250 million times and set a new record for the studio

James Gunn says the Superman teaser trailer has racked up over 250 million views since its release and broken a record in the process.

The highly anticipated teaser trailer for James Gunn’s Superman was released yesterday, and judging by how much it’s been watched and dissected in the last 24 hours, the new DCU is off to a good start. In fact, the teaser trailer broke a big record for Warner Bros. and DC as Gunn took to social media to announce that it has been viewed over 250 million times.

“ Krypto really did take us home: With over 250 million views and a million social posts, Superman is officially the most viewed and the most talked about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros, ” Gunn wrote. “ This is because of all of you: thank you! We’re incredibly grateful and, most of all, excited to share this movie with you in July. Happy Holidays! “

While the Superman trailer has gathered more views in 24 hours than almost any of the year’s big movies (including Joker: Folie à Deux with 167 million views and Inside Out 2 with 157 million views), it’s still trailing behind Deadpool & Wolverine, which holds the record for the most-watched trailer of all time with 365 million views.

The Superman teaser trailer gave us a nice glimpse into what Gunn has planned for this new universe. I’m still not sure if I’m sold on the suits, but I’ve got my fingers crossed for this one. Be sure to let us know what you think of the trailer!

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor. Superman is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.