What did you think of the Superman trailer? Take our poll!

All eyes have been on James Gunn for his new incarnation of the DC Universe and his proposed revamp of the Superman world. The trailer is out, so what does the jury say?

The time has finally come to see what James Gunn’s new DCU Superman will bring us. The trailer has recently dropped during a Q&A launch event and emotions are already running high with the new version of John Williams’ Superman theme, to the adorable Krypto being a good dog and getting Kal-El to safety, to a somber Superman facing a hostile crowd while mourning something currently nondescript. So, let’s hear from YOU now! What did you think of the new trailer? Take our poll below and let us know!

On July 11, It Begins.

Superman, DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theatres worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and Gunn are producing the film, which Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The film stars David Corenswet (Twisters, Hollywood) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies, Juror #2) as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad), Isabela Merced (Alien Romulus), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza, Booksmart), Sara Sampaio (At Midnight), María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (Selma, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People).

Superman is executive produced by Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert (Deadpool 2, Blue Beetle), Jason Ballantine (the IT films, The Flash) and William Hoy (The Batman).

Superman will be in theatres and IMAX nationwide on July 11, 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.