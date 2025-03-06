Adrien Brody eyeing role in Damien Chazelle’s Evel Knievel movie with Leonardo DiCaprio still in talks to star

Fresh after taking home his second Academy Award for Best Actor, Deadline reports that Adrien Brody is considering taking on a role in Damien Chazelle’s Evel Knievel On Tour, which has Leonardo DiCaprio in negotiations to star. However, the report states that discussions are still in the very early stages, and nothing will happen until DiCaprio’s deal closes.

THR adds that Brody could be up for the role of Shelly Saltman, the “ author and sports promoter who was viciously attacked by Knievel by an aluminum bat. ” Chazelle and DiCaprio have been working on the project for quite some time, and production could even get underway this summer, assuming a deal can be reached with DiCaprio. William Monahan (The Departed) has written the script.

Evel Knievel was known for his death-defying motorcycle stunts, breaking records and bones in the process. His popularity was at an all-time high throughout the ’70s, generating millions from appearances and toy sales, but it all came crashing down when he attacked Saltman. He served time in jail and lost his endorsements, leading to the daredevil declaring bankruptcy.

Brody won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in The Brutalist. Here’s the official synopsis: “ Escaping post-war Europe, visionary architect László Toth arrives in America to rebuild his life, his work, and his marriage to his wife Erzsébet after being forced apart during wartime by shifting borders and regimes. On his own in a strange new country, László settles in Pennsylvania, where the wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren recognizes his talent for building. But power and legacy come at a heavy cost… ”