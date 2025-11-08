JoBlo Originals

Awesome Art's Tribute To Predator: Badlands

Posted 6 hours ago

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Alien vs. Predator by John Gallagher

Alien vs. Predator by Matt Slay

Predator by Marc Lafron

Predator by Pete Lloyd

Predator by Patrick Brown

Predator 2 by by Aleksey Rico

Predator 2 by Sam Mayle

Predators by Bayard Wu

The Predator by Kevin Tiernan

Prey by Jilien Rico Jr.

Prey by Quentin Marroule

Predator: Badlands by Diamonddead

