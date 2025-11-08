Awesome Art’s Tribute To Predator: Badlands

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Alien vs. Predator by John Gallagher
Alien vs. Predator by Matt Slay
Predator by Marc Lafron
Predator by Pete Lloyd
Predator by Patrick Brown
Predator 2 by by Aleksey Rico
Predator 2 by Sam Mayle
Predators by Bayard Wu
The Predator by Kevin Tiernan
Prey by Jilien Rico Jr.
Prey by Quentin Marroule
Predator: Badlands by Diamonddead