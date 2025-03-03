Anora tops the Academy Awards with five wins, including 4 for Sean Baker

Sean Baker took home four Oscars for Anora, while The Brutalist won three including a nod for Best Actor.

And so, the 97th Annual Academy Awards are in the books! Anora came out on top, with Sean Baker winning a fantastic four of the film’s five Oscars (screenplay, editing, director and picture – that a record for one person?). Mickey Madison took Best Actress over frontrunner Demi Moore, while Adrien Brody won for The Brutalist. One-time frontrunner Emilia Perez won Best Original Song, while Zoe Saldana won Best Supporting Actress (for which she thanked her co-stars as a collective; she never thanked the seemingly now cancelled Karla Sofia Gascon).

As for the show itself, it was reasonably entertaining, although it lacked the charm of last year’s Oscars, which had memorable bits by John Cena, plus Michael Keaton channelling Batman, and more. This year seemed dry in comparison, with Conan O’Brien a fine but very safe host. Probably the most energetic part of the night was when Mick Jagger, still oozing star power at 82, came out, cracked the house up with a Bob Dylan joke, and overall reminded everyone what a star really is. I also enjoyed Adrien Brody’s point-blank refusal to be played off by the orchestra when he made a speech that obviously meant a lot to him. Bravo!

Best Picture

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“I’m Still Here”

“Nickel Boys”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best Director

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Perez”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothee Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofia Gascon, “Emilia Perez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldana, “Emilia Pérez”

Best International Feature Film

“I’m Still Here”

“The Girl with the Needle”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Flow”

Best Cinematography

“The Brutalist”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Maria”

“Nosferatu”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nickel Boys”

“Sing Sing”

Best Original Screenplay

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Real Pain”

“September 5”

“The Substance”

Best Animated Feature

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Best Visual Effects

“Alien: Romulus”

“Better Man”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Wicked”

Best Editing

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

Best Production Design

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune Part Two”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“A Different Man”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best Costume Design

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Gladiator II”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Best Sound

“A Complete Unknown”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best Documentary Feature

“Black Box Diaries”

“No Other Land”

“Porcelain War”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

“Sugarcane”

Best Documentary Short Subject

“Death by Numbers”

“I Am Ready, Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

Best Live Action Short

“A Lien”

“Anuja”

“I’m Not a Robot”

“The Last Ranger”

“The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent”

Best Animated Short

“Beautiful Men”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

“Magic Candies”

“Wander to Wonder”

“Yuck!”

Best Original Song

“El Mal,” “Emilia Perez”

“The Journey,” “The Six Triple Eight”

“Like a Bird,” “Sing Sing”

“Mi Camino,” “Emilia Perez”

“Never Too Late,” “Elton John: Never Too Late”

Best Original Score

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

