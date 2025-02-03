MultiVersus: Warner Bros’ fighter game will end online service in May

Last May, Warner Bros. and Player First Games’ launched the video game MultiVersus , a free-to-play platform fighter game that was made available as “a free download for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), with full cross-play and cross-progression support.” Unfortunately, it turns out that the game only had one year of life in it, as Warner Bros. Games has now announced that online service for MultiVersus will be coming to an end on May 30th.

Warner Bros. Games wrote, “We have an important update to share regarding MultiVersus. After careful consideration, our next Season will serve as the final seasonal content update for the game. MultiVersus Season 5 will begin on February 4, 2025, and run through May 30, 2025, adding two new playable characters to the roster – DC’s Aquaman and Looney Tunes’ Lola Bunny. All new Season 5 content, including Aquaman and Lola Bunny, will be earnable through gameplay. Both new characters will be accessible when Season 5 begins on February 4 at 9 a.m. PST – Aquaman via the Battle Pass as the first tier reward and Lola as the daily calendar login reward.​ All online features will continue to be available until Season 5 concludes on May 30 at 9 a.m. PDT. At that point, there will be an option to play MultiVersus offline via the local gameplay mode, either solo against A.I. opponents or with up to three friends. To do this, you’ll need to install/download the latest version of the game and log in during Season 5, any time between February 4 at 9 a.m. PST and May 30 at 9 a.m. PDT. After logging in, a local save file will be automatically created connected to your PlayStation Network, Microsoft Store, Steam, or Epic Games Store account, allowing you to enjoy the game offline with all earned and purchased content moving forward.​” To read the rest of the announcement, click over to the official site.

MultiVersus has the following overview: Step into the fray of our MultiVerse, where every match is a wild jamboree of iconic characters throwing down in wonderfully weird ways. Pair Marvin the Martian and Arya Stark, or Velma with Batman. Get ready for a rollercoaster of fun and discover a universe of endless possibilities! Every star brings their unique moves, worlds and attitudes to fight. And as the roster expands, so does the spectacle — with new personalities and play styles turning up the heat in every battle. Get ready to throw down in iconic places like the Batman’s batcave, Jake and Finn’s Treefort and Game of Thrones’ throne room. Our maps turn legendary realms into epic battle grounds — and the best part? We’re adding new maps regularly, so the party never stops! Whether you’re seeking the intensity of 1v1, the frenzy of a 4-player mayhem, or team up for strategic 2v2 battles, we’ve got you covered. Plus, introducing an all new PvE mode, a thrilling realm of limitless combat possibilities designed for solo or co-op play. Grab a seat and get comfy — our Multiverse is all about good vibes and unexpected delights, always bringing something new to the table: With regular content drops and ongoing quality improvements there’s always something new brewing.

Playable characters in the game include iconic slasher Jason Voorhees; Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Black Adam, and The Joker of DC Comics; Shaggy and Velma of Scooby-Doo; Bugs Bunny, Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz, and Marvin the Martian of Looney Tunes; Arya Stark from Game of Thrones; Tom and Jerry; Finn the Human, Jake the Dog, and Banana Guard of Adventure Time; Steven Universe and Garnet of Steven Universe; The Iron Giant; LeBron James from Space Jam: A New Legacy; Rick and Morty; Gizmo and Stripe from Gremlins; Agent Smith from The Matrix; and “an extraordinary original creature named Reindog,” among others.

Have you been playing MultiVersus, and are you disappointed to hear that online service will be ending soon? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.