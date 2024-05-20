MultiVersus: Warner Bros’ fighter game features Jason Voorhees, DC and Looney Tunes characters, & more

Way back at the end of 2021, Warner Bros. announced that they were teaming up with Player First Games to develop a free-to-play platform fighter game called MultiVersus . The game will finally be making its way out into the world on May 28th as “a free download for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), with full cross-play and cross-progression support”… and a newly unveiled trailer for Season 1: Puns & Villainy reveals that Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th horror movie franchise and Agent Smith from The Matrix film series will be included as playable characters alongside a long list of characters based on Warner Bros. Discovery franchises. The announced characters are Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Black Adam, and The Joker of DC Comics; Shaggy and Velma of Scooby-Doo; Bugs Bunny, Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz, and Marvin the Martian of Looney Tunes; Arya Stark from Game of Thrones; Tom and Jerry; Finn the Human, Jake the Dog, and Banana Guard of Adventure Time; Steven Universe and Garnet of Steven Universe; The Iron Giant, LeBron James from Space Jam: A New Legacy; Rick and Morty; Gizmo and Stripe from Gremlins; and “an extraordinary original creature named Reindog.”

The inclusion of Jason Voorhees in MultiVersus marks the character’s return to the gaming world years after a copyright lawsuit between original Friday the 13th director / producer Sean S. Cunningham and screenwriter Victor Miller caused the likes of Friday the 13th: The Game and Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle to go dormant. Judging by a recent Jason Universe announcement, it sounds like there’s even more gaming action on the way.

MultiVersus has the following overview: Step into the fray of our MultiVerse, where every match is a wild jamboree of iconic characters throwing down in wonderfully weird ways. Pair Marvin the Martian and Arya Stark, or Velma with Batman. Get ready for a rollercoaster of fun and discover a universe of endless possibilities! Every star brings their unique moves, worlds and attitudes to fight. And as the roster expands, so does the spectacle — with new personalities and play styles turning up the heat in every battle. Get ready to throw down in iconic places like the Batman’s batcave, Jake and Finn’s Treefort and Game of Thrones’ throne room. Our maps turn legendary realms into epic battle grounds — and the best part? We’re adding new maps regularly, so the party never stops! Whether you’re seeking the intensity of 1v1, the frenzy of a 4-player mayhem, or team up for strategic 2v2 battles, we’ve got you covered. Plus, introducing an all new PvE mode, a thrilling realm of limitless combat possibilities designed for solo or co-op play. Grab a seat and get comfy — our Multiverse is all about good vibes and unexpected delights, always bringing something new to the table: With regular content drops and ongoing quality improvements there’s always something new brewing.

