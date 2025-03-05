Nicolas Cage, Heather Graham, and Stephen Dorff get weird and wild in the West for the rootin’-tootin’ Gunslingers trailer

Nicolas Cage, Heather Graham, and Stephen Dorff go off the range in Brian Skiba’s delightfully deranged Gunslingers trailer!

Ladies and gentlemen, I implore you! Please bear witness to today’s Gunslingers trailer and revel in the action and unseriousness of this delightful preview for what looks like an off-the-wall Western starring Nicolas Cage (The Rock, Pig, Longlegs), Heather Graham (Boogie Nights, Suitable Flesh, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me) and Stephen Dorff (Blade, The Gate, Old Henry).

Today’s Gunslingers trailer is the shot in the arm I needed. I’m a massive Nicolas Cage fan, especially when he’s most unhinged. Don’t get me wrong, I love his dramatic roles in films like Pig, Leaving Las Vegas, and Dream Scenario. However, allowing Cage to be at his Cageiest is a cure for what ails ya.

Brian Skiba (The 2nd, Obsessed with the Babysitter, Secret Society of Lies) directs Gunslingers from his own script. The story unfolds in Redemption, where reformed gunslinger Thomas Keller (Dorff) and a mad genius, Ben (Cage), are guided by a spiritual leader named Jericho toward vindication. While wrestling with his inner demons, Keller runs afoul of the Five Points Gang. The confrontation forces Keller’s hand, testing his newfound peace in a town overrun with secrets, bandits, and endless violence.

Costas Mandylor (Saw V, Virtuosity, Exit 102), Scarlet Stallone (Tulsa King, Extra, Reach Me), Tzi Ma (Rush Hour, Arrival, The Farewell), and Randall Batinkoff (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Peacemaker, School Ties) join Cage, Graham, and Dorff as primary cast members.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of what I believe will go down as a classic Western,” said producer and Aarimax Films CEO Batinkoff in May 2024. “Stephen, Heather, and Nick, deliver original and powerful performances, along with the rest of our stellar cast, that I can’t wait for audiences all over the world to enjoy.”

“The moment I read this script I knew it would feed perfectly into the genre projects the market is looking for right now. Westerns are seeing something of a comeback, fuelled by recent smash hit series such as Yellowstone.  We are thrilled to be working alongside such a talented team and excited to bring this to market,” said Brilliant Pictures CEO Marc Bikindou.

Brian Skiba’s Gunslingers unloads its six shooters on April 11, and my body is ready!

