The latest teaser for James Gunn’s Superman movie shows additional footage and the Last Son of Krypton in flight

James Gunn is making this Sunday afternoon super by unveiling a new teaser for his Superman movie. The latest promo builds atop the previous teaser with additional footage, including new looks at Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), the Fortress of Solitude, and a sequence featuring Supes in flight. While the latest Superman teaser doesn’t reveal much of anything new, it builds upon the movie’s mystique instead of showing too much too soon.

James Gunn’s Superman looks promising. In this brief glimpse of the film, we see the Last Son of Krypton going to great lengths for the city of Metropolis. The shot of Supes shielding a young girl from a nearby explosion still gives me goosebumps, and watching the icy exterior of what I assume is the Fortress of Solitude reach toward the sky is exhilarating. The teaser also includes footage of Superman in flight, bobbing, weaving, and executing a corkscrew motion as he flies through gaps in jagged ice. You can almost hear Peppy Hare from Star Fox 64 shout, “Do a barrell roll!”

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor. Superman is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

What do you think about the new Superman teaser? Do you like the drip-feed approach to revealing details about the movie, or do you want to know more right now? Superman is poised to set the tone of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU. Let’s hope they knock it out of the park.