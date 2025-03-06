Rumpelstiltskin trailer: fairy tale horror film gets a VOD release in April

Back in 1995, Leprechaun creator Mark Jones brought the world a horrific take on the classic fairy tale character Rumpelstiltskin. Thirty years later, a different filmmaker has made their own Rumpelstiltskin horror movie – and you can watch the trailer for the film in the embed above! This Rumpelstiltskin will be premiering at FrightFest Glasgow this weekend, heading for a VOD release in the United States on April 8th.

Miracle Media told our friends at Bloody Disgusting, “ The film breathes new life into the age-old children’s story, with eye-popping, gnarly special effects and a potty mouthed female protagonist who isn’t your typical damsel in distress. With bawdy humour and devilishly delightful visuals, this new incarnation certainly packs a punch and is sure to permeate your dreams with nightmare fuel. “

Andy Edwards, whose previous credits include Zombie Spring Breakers and Midnight Peepshow, wrote and directed the film, which stars Hannah Baxter-Eve (Escape), Joss Carter (Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared), Colin Malone (The Dry), and Adrian Bouchet (The Wheel of Time). Here’s the synopsis: Once upon a time, a greedy miller (Mark Cook) promises to marry off his beautiful daughter Evaline (Hannah Baxter-Eve) to the King (Colin Malone). But things don’t quite go to plan when his lies are uncovered and the pair are about to be locked up in a tower forever. So, they make a bold promise to the King, that Evalina will spin straw into gold using a spinning wheel… but that’s easier said than done and they realize that they’ve made a promise they can’t keep. That is until a mischievous masked creature (Joss Carter) appears from nowhere with the offer of help. But help comes with a cost… When the woman fulfills the task, the King becomes seduced by greed and wants more gold, so in an act of desperation she pleads with the fiendish imp and they make a deal… her firstborn child for more gold. But everyone ends up getting more than they bargained for when the Devil gets involved and all hell breaks loose.

The cast also includes Evyn George (Aliens Return), Ayvianna Snow (How to Kill Monsters), Annabella Rich (Eating Miss Campbell), Jennifer Lim (Hostel), Sarah Jane Duncan (Where Demons Hide), Chris Mills (Space Sharks), James Dance (Breaking the Band), Rowan Suart (Intimate Contact), and newcomers Jon Morgan, Dexter Gordon, Mark Cook, Tish Piwowarek, Mel White, and Laura Bradley.

What did you think of the Rumpelstiltskin trailer? Will you be watching this movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.