Awesome Art’s Tribute to the Movies of 2025

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Avatar: Fire And Ash by Wolfgang LeBlanc
Black Phone 2 by Santiago Bruni
F1 by Jaime Ventura
The Fantastic Four: First Steps by Alan David
Frankenstein by Drake Ha
A Minecraft Movie by Edward J. Moran II
Predator: Badlands by Julien Rico Jr.
Sinners by Lydia Maltby
Superman by Totoartmx
Tron: Ares by Jay Baker
Weapons by Alessandro Montalto
Wicked: For Good by Kacper Z