Awesome Art’s Tribute to the Movies of 2025

Posted 5 hours ago

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Avatar: Fire And Ash by Wolfgang LeBlanc

Black Phone 2 by Santiago Bruni

F1 by Jaime Ventura

The Fantastic Four: First Steps by Alan David

Frankenstein by Drake Ha

A Minecraft Movie by Edward J. Moran II

Predator: Badlands by Julien Rico Jr.

Sinners by Lydia Maltby

Superman by Totoartmx

Tron: Ares by Jay Baker

Weapons by Alessandro Montalto

Wicked: For Good by Kacper Z

