SNL’s Beck Bennett joins James Gunn’s Superman as Daily Planet reporter Steve Lombard

James Gunn’s Superman is still in the midst of production in Atlanta, and it’s been reported that Beck Bennett, best known for Saturday Night Live, has joined the cast as a “ notable reporter ” at the Daily Planet.

The initial reports didn’t specify exactly who Beck Bennett plays in Superman, but James Gunn confirmed on Instagram that he would play Steve Lombard, a brash and arrogant sports reporter who enjoys playing childish practical jokes on Clark Kent. A recently released photo of several Superman cast members included Bennett, who is seen with a mustache, which Lombard typically sports.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce as Perry White; Neva Howell as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

We got our first official look at Corenswet suited up as Superman last month, and the results were mixed, to say the least. The position Corenswet was in didn’t do the suit any favours as it looked wrinkled and bunched in the wrong places, but most fans want to see more before they pass judgment.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has previously teased that Superman will not be an origin story and will focus on “ Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned. ” Superman is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

