POLL: What Do You Think of Superman’s New Costume?

Now that we’ve seen the first official look at David Corenswet’s Superman costume, take our poll and let us know what you think!

The first official look at David Corenswet as the Man of Steel in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie was revealed yesterday, and opinions are quite mixed. Instead of the traditional action pose fans were expecting, Gunn chose to show Superman in the midst of putting on his boots (one at a time, just like us!) while an unknown threat looms outside. Unfortunately, this position doesn’t do the suit any favours as it looks wrinkled and bunched in the wrong places, but all in all, it looks alright to me. You’ve got the trunks back, plus Superman’s classic hair curl. Corsenswet does look great in the role, and the suit itself seems inspired by the New 52 version combined with a Kingdom Come logo. It does appear to be slightly battle-damaged, suggesting that this isn’t the first threat he’s faced that day.

Some fans have also taken issue with the leisurely pace Superman is taking to get dressed, especially given the potential threat outside, but hey, it’s a photo, a split second frozen in time, which is really the time Superman needs.

So, I leave it to you: Take the poll below and tell us what you think of Superman’s new costume!