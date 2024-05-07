POLL: What Do You Think of Superman’s New Costume?

Now that we’ve seen the first official look at David Corenswet’s Superman costume, take our poll and let us know what you think!

By
Superman, new costume

The first official look at David Corenswet as the Man of Steel in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie was revealed yesterday, and opinions are quite mixed. Instead of the traditional action pose fans were expecting, Gunn chose to show Superman in the midst of putting on his boots (one at a time, just like us!) while an unknown threat looms outside. Unfortunately, this position doesn’t do the suit any favours as it looks wrinkled and bunched in the wrong places, but all in all, it looks alright to me. You’ve got the trunks back, plus Superman’s classic hair curl. Corsenswet does look great in the role, and the suit itself seems inspired by the New 52 version combined with a Kingdom Come logo. It does appear to be slightly battle-damaged, suggesting that this isn’t the first threat he’s faced that day.

Superman, David Corenswet, costume

Some fans have also taken issue with the leisurely pace Superman is taking to get dressed, especially given the potential threat outside, but hey, it’s a photo, a split second frozen in time, which is really the time Superman needs.

So, I leave it to you: Take the poll below and tell us what you think of Superman’s new costume!

Do you like the new Superman suit? Yay or Nay?
Vote

Source: JoBlo.com
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
Marvel Studios, 2023, box-office bombs
Marvel Studios co-president admits 2023 was a “rough time” but they’re “coming back strong”
Superman, new costume
POLL: What Do You Think of Superman’s New Costume?
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, box office, opening weekend
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes projected to rule the weekend box office with $130 million worldwide
Liam Neeson’s Naked Gun Reboot: Danny Huston joins the cast and everything we know!
View All

About the Author

9727 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Superman: Legacy News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles