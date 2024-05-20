Super/Man: The moving Christopher Reeve documentary is taking flight in theaters for a limited two-day engagement

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story comes to Fathom Events cinemas for a limited two-day engagement in September.

Super/Man, the Christopher Reeve documentary focusing on the actor’s brilliant contribution to cinema and fight to find a cure for spinal cord injuries, is leaping tall buildings in a single bound for a two-day theatrical engagement. The powerful doc comes to theaters on September 21, followed by an encore presentation on Reeve’s birthday, September 25. DC Studios and Fathom Events are joining forces for the occasion. The studio has not announced if Super/Man will receive a broader release.

“On behalf of not only Warner Bros., but also my colleagues at DC, HBO and CNN, it’s an honor to be a part of bringing Christopher Reeve and his singular legacy to audiences again,” Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution, said. “It was at this very studio where he made us all believe a man could fly, and this documentary reveals what made him a true hero, on- and off-screen.”

JoBlo’s Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, saw Super/Man at the Sundance Film Festival last year and was blown away by its quality. In his review, Chris said Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is a heartbreaking experience and that one should not expect a dry eye in the house after the film celebrates Reeves and his achievements.

“Directors Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui wisely adopt a non-linear style to tell Reeve’s story, opening with his accident, which came at a time when he was trying to rebuild his career following the disastrous end of the Superman franchise with Quest for Peace,” Chris writes in his review. “Reeve’s ordeal is depicted in a harrowing fashion, never shying away from the fact that until the day he died, he was fighting to one day get out of his wheelchair. Yet, Reeve accomplished a lot after his accident, increasing funding for spinal cord injury research while also trying to improve the quality of life for those afflicted with his condition.”

To assure authenticity, Bonhôte and Ettedgui worked closely with the Reeves family to create the documentary. The presentation features personal archive material to help tell Reeve’s harrowing tale of survival and heroism.

Will you try to catch Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story in Fathom Events theaters? What’s your favorite Superman movie? Let us know in the comments section below.

