Superman: Legacy gets a title change as production begins, plus a first look at Superman’s new suit

James Gunn took to Instagram to celebrate the first day of principal photograph on Superman: Legacy, except, that’s not what the movie is called anymore. The new title of Superman: Legacy is now simply… Superman.

“ Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday, ” Gunn wrote. “ When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025. “

The image which James Gunn posted on Instagram includes a close-up of Superman’s suit covered in snow, which could be our first official look at the new costume. I can’t wait to see more. Warner Bros. really needs a hit to launch this new DC Universe, so I’ve got my fingers crossed that Superman will get things started on the right foot.

Superman will star David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The film will also feature Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; and Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen. Nicholas Hoult is also set to appear as Lex Luthor, which Gunn finally confirmed late last year.

Co-chair of DC Studios Peter Safran has teased that Superman will not be an origin story and will focus on “ Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned. ” Superman is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

What do you think of the Superman: Legacy title change? Does just plain Superman work better?