Tim Meadows joins the cast of Peacemaker Season 2 as the A.R.G.U.S. agent Langston Fleury

Live from New York, it’s another addition to the cast of Peacemaker Season 2! James Gunn is hard at work managing the rebirth of the DCU. Still, he’s taking time out of his busy schedule to announce that Saturday Night Live alum Tim Meadows is joining the cast of Peacemaker. Gunn posted about Meadows joining Peacemaker on Instagram. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine guest star is all smiles in the photo while wearing a tye-dye Nike hoodie. Meadows looks thrilled to join the series, and we’re excited to have someone as funny as Meadows joining the cast.

Meadows plays the A.R.G.U.S. agent Langston Fleury for Peacemaker Season 2, joining the helmeted hero’s cohorts in the fight against evil. In addition to Meadows joining the cast, Deadline says Superbad filmmaker Greg Mottola is directing a few episodes of the new season. Gunn is smack dab in the middle of production on Superman, with filming in Atlanta soon moving to Cleveland.

In February, Gunn comments on returning to Peacemaker by saying, “Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max. To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!”

Tim Meadows recently appeared in the Mean Girls musical, starring Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, and Auli’i Cravalho. Elsewhere, Tim Meadows stars in the upcoming comedy Our Little Secret, starring Lindsay Lohan, Chris Parnell, and Kristen Chenoweth. The plot of Our Little Secret focuses on two resentful exes who must awkwardly spend Christmas together after learning their new partners are siblings. Meadows also voices Filbin Nutwagon in the upcoming animation Saurus City, starring Emma Roberts, Dennis Quaid, Ron Perlman, Julia Ormond, and Aimee Garcia. Saurus City tells what happens when a grizzled knight is called upon to help a distressed young lady. He discovers the entire Dinosaur Kingdom is in danger and embarks on an epic journey, risking life and limb, to deliver the one thing that will save them all…a baby.

