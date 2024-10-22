Paramount Network releases the official trailer for the explosive part 2 of the fifth season of Yellowstone

The latter half of season 5 is over the horizon and Paramount has now unveiled the trailer to the Dutton family’s latest outing.

Yellowstone season 5, part 2, has a premiere date of Sunday, November 10 at 8pm ET/PT. (Internationally, Yellowstone will premiere on Paramount+ in Canada on November 10th, the U.K. on November 11, and in Latin America, Brazil and France later in November.) Although it was originally thought that the series would end with season 5, part 2, especially with the shaky ties the show has with star Kevin Costner, there is still a possibility that the series might continue on with season 6 in addition to the spin-offs that are planned.

Paramount Network has now unveiled the official trailer to the next part of the fifth season of Yellowstone.

TV’s #1 show, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

The series was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, and they both serve as executive producers alongside Art Linson, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros and Keith Cox. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The Yellowstone season 5, part 2 images below feature the characters played by Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Long), Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Wes Bentley (Montana Attorney General Jamie Dutton), Wendy Moniz (Lynelle Perry), Finn Little (Carter), Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater), and Mo Brings Plenty (Mo).

Recently, a featurette was released that revealed how the actors were kept in the dark during the season. The featurette includes cast and crew discussing how “secretive” this final season has been for them. “On one hand, it was a big family reunion coming back, and on the other, it was a new set of challenges,” said director Christina Voros. “There was a lot of security around the script and the narrative. It’s a huge testament to the intrepidness of the crew, because you’ve learned how to do something a certain way for seven years and all of a sudden to have a new set of challenges that come from protecting the story for the sake of the audience.“