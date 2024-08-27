Yellowstone Season 6 could happen with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in talks to pick up the reins

Giddy up! Paramount could add some coal to the Yellowstone Express furnace as talk of a sixth season comes over the ridge. Yellowstone Season 6 could continue Taylor Sheridan’s flagship series with Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) and Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) leading the charge. No concrete plans for Yellowstone Season 6 are in place. Still, Variety says the goal is to continue the story beyond the Yellowstone Season 5B finale, coming to Paramount+ on November 10.

Initially, Yellowstone’s end was in sight after Kevin Costner left the series to pursue his dream of filming his multi-part Western Horizon: An American Saga. Costner plays John Dutton for five and a half seasons of the fan-favorite show before falling out with Sheridan after Paramount decided to split the fifth season into two parts. Costner voiced interest in returning to the show to finish his character’s arc, but it was too late. Paramount rearranged schedules, relationships soured, and John Dutton’s fate had been rewritten.

Beyond Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan is ramping up to the premiere of The Madison, a Yellowstone spinoff starring Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn, a family matriarch who moves her family from New York City to the Madison River Valley of Montana after her husband’s death. MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions produce The Madison, which aims to be a sincere exploration of grief and human connection after Stacy Clyburn’s family moves to Montana to start life anew. Patrick J. Adams joins The Madison as an investment banker, Russell McIntosh, while Chapman and Garrett play Clyburn’s daughters.

Checking into The Madison alongside Pfeiffer are Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Matthew Fox (Lost), Elle Chapman (The Girl in the Mirror, A Man Called Otto), Beau Garrett (Firefly Lane, Tron: Legacy), and Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes, My Best Friend’s Exorcism) as primary cast members.

Are you excited about the potential of Yellowstone Season 6, or have you had enough of the core series? Does the Yellowstone train ever stop with the spinoffs 1883, 1923, 6666, The Madison, and more on the way? Does Taylor Sheridan ever sleep? I want proof, and bring me pictures of Spider-Man!