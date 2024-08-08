Michelle Pfeiffer joins the Yellowstone universe to star in and executive produce Taylor Sheridan’s new Madison series

Today, MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios announced that Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer will executive produce and star in Madison, the latest addition to Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe. According to today’s official press release, the series is a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.

“Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. “She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan.”

Lighting up screens for more than three decades, Michelle Pfeiffer is a legend. Her role as Elvira Hancock in Brian De Palma’s Scarface cemented her as a star destined to burn bright within the entertainment industry. For many of us, her parts in titles like The Witches of Eastwick, Married to the Mob, Dangerous Liaisons, The Fabulous Baker Boys, Batman Returns, and Dangerous Minds made her untouchable.

Her silver screen appearances slowed in the 2000s, though she still made time to contribute to What Lies Beneath, Stardust, Dark Shadows, Mother!, and Murder on the Orient Express. She joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2018 as Janey Van Dyne, reprising the role in 2019 for Avengers: Endgame and in 2023 for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Despite Yellowstone’s end later this year, Taylor Sheridan continues to expand the rough-and-tumble universe through multiple spinoffs. In addition to Yellowstone, Sheridan’s world expands to 1923, 1944, 2024, and 6666. He’s also got the standalone series Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafia capo. After he’s released from prison, his boss unceremoniously exiles him to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that might as well be another planet.

