Suits star Patrick J. Adams in talks to join Yellowstone spinoff series, with Michelle Pfeiffer & Kurt Russell still in the mix

Yellowstone will be coming to an epic conclusion with its upcoming final season, but the franchise will continue with a new spinoff that is attracting some big names. It has previously been rumoured that Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell have been in talks to star in the new series, and TVLine reports that Patrick J. Adams (Suits) is in talks to join them.

A Paramount Network representative declined to comment on the report, but the outlet states that the deals for Pfeiffer, Russell, and Adams are close to being finalized. They also added a few potential plot details for the spinoff. Once known as 2024, the Yellowstone spinoff is now “ tentatively ” titled The Madison and is “ rumoured to follow wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family as they leave New York City and head to Montana in the wake of her husband and brother-in-law’s tragic deaths in a plane crash. “

The new series’ ensemble cast is still being assembled, with Beau Garrett (The Good Doctor) said to be among them. Production is expected to kick off later this month in Montana, New York, and Texas for a 2025 premiere.

You might recall that Matthew McConaughey was previously announced to be leading the spinoff, but later reports stated that the actor wouldn’t sign a deal until he saw a script from creator Taylor Sheridan. TVLine’s report doesn’t know if Russell is taking the role McConaughey was up for or if this will be a new character. It was also previously reported that Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes would be reprising their roles of Rip, Beth, and Kayce in the new show.