Yellowstone season 5, part 2 gets an official November premiere date

Yellowstone season 6, a.k.a. Yellowstone season 5, part 2 (the final season of the show), has been given an official November premiere date

On June 20, 2018, Paramount Network aired the first episode of a neo-Western drama television series called Yellowstone – and a megahit franchise was born. The final batch of episodes are now in production, and while some are referring to those episodes as “Yellowstone season 6,” it’s officially Yellowstone season 5, part 2 – and Paramount Network has decided to celebrate the sixth anniversary of the show’s premiere to announce that Yellowstone season 5, part 2 has a premiere date of Sunday, November 10th at 8pm ET/PT.

Internationally, Yellowstone will premiere on Paramount+ in Canada on November 10th, the U.K. on November 11th, and in Latin America, Brazil and France later in November.

TV’s #1 show, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

It’s not known whether or not Kevin Costner, who caused a behind-the-scenes shake-up when he chose to work on the two-part epic Horizon: An American Saga rather than Yellowstone, will be appearing in the final episodes. He has said that he’s open to reporting to set, under the right circumstances.

The series was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, and they both serve as executive producers alongside Art Linson, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros and Keith Cox. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Yellowstone may be coming to an end with season 5, part 2, but the franchise will live in. Cast members Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes are on board to reprise the roles of Rip, Beth, and Kayce on a Yellowstone sequel series that might co-star Matthew McConaughey, Kurt Russell, and Michelle Pfeiffer. Jennifer Carpenter was recently cast in season 2 of the prequel series 1923. And spinoffs titled 1944 and 6666 are in the works.

