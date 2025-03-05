Elden Henson will be back for Daredevil: Born Again season 2

The nine episode first season of the Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again made its premiere on Disney+ yesterday (you can read our review HERE) – and if you want to avoid all SPOILERS turn away now, because we have to dig into some further down in this article. For now, we’ll just say that season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again started filming on February 28th, and it has been confirmed that Elden Henson will be reprising the role of Foggy Nelson in the new batch of episodes.

Now, the SPOILERS.

Those of you who have watched the two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again that are currently available have seen that Foggy was murdered by the villain Bullseye at the start of the show. This is something that Brad Winderbaum, the head of TV, Streaming, and Animation at Marvel, had to address during an interview with Brandon Davis, which is where he confirmed that Henson will be back for season 2.

Winderbaum said that the death of Foggy was “ not something that we took lightly. It led to many impassioned debates, I’ll put it to you that way. Many sleepless nights. Honestly, nobody wanted to do it, including me. But we all realized it needed to happen. The story needed it to happen. Matt (Murdock / Daredevil), he had to struggle with his own internal demons in a way that only an event like that could bring about. And it’s something that happens in the books. When you look at the source material, the cost of violence is something that drives him and also challenges him. But I will say, I see Karen and Foggy as being intrinsically tied to Matt. I don’t think there’s a Matt Murdock story without those two characters. And I’m excited to see them both in season 2 as well. … I will say that both Deborah and Elden are coming back for season 2. “

Deborah Ann Woll had already let it be known a week ago that she’ll be back as Matt and Foggy’s friend and law office partner Karen Page in Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

Although the initial plan was to rework some elements and make Daredevil: Born Again stand separate from the Netflix Daredevil series (despite sharing some cast members), the show underwent a creative overhaul when the writers and actors strikes shut down production in 2023. Now, this series is a direct follow-up to the Netflix series, picking up five years later.

Dario Scardapane, who worked on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and the Netflix series The Punisher, was brought in to serve as showrunner on Daredevil: Born Again during the creative overhaul. The behind-the-scenes shake-up also led to Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing team who were at the helm of multiple episodes of Moon Knight and Loki season 2, being hired as directors on the show. Matt Corman and Chris Ord were previously the head writers on the show, but they were let go.

Scardapane told Screen Rant that the decision to kill off Foggy was made before he got involved with the show – and in that original version, the death happened off-screen. “ In the original version, before I came in, he had died, but it was off-screen, and for me, it couldn’t be off-screen. You had to feel it and that’s why that statement happened literally. It’s like [if] you’re going to kill off Foggy, it has to be the three of them [who] come back. That loss has to be felt, and that loss has to be an earthquake. That shatters Matt, [it] makes him put away the mask, [it] has a ripple effect. And again, Karen’s not gone. So what is the breakup of a family after a death in the family, and what happens when they come back together? “

In that interview, Scardapane and executive producer Sana Amanat both confirmed that “ it’s not the last of him ” we’ll be seeing on the show.

The cast of the series includes Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal, Wilson Bethel, and Ayelet Zurer, reprising the roles of Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Murdock’s associates Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, Frank Castle / The Punisher, Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter / Bullseye, and Vanessa Marianna Fisk. Also in the cast are Margarita Levieva as Matt Murdock’s love interest Heather Glenn, Michael Gandolfini as a character named Daniel Blade, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Jeremy Earl as Anti-Vigilante Task Force member Cole North, and Lou Taylor Pucci, taking on an unspecified role.

What do you think of what happened to Foggy Nelson, and are you glad to hear that Elden Henson will be playing the character again in Daredevil: Born Again season 2? Let us know by leaving a comment below.