Deborah Ann Woll confirms she’ll be back for Daredevil: Born Again season 2

The nine episode first season of the Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025 – and season 2 of the show is set to begin filming this Friday, February 28th! Showrunner Dario Scardapane has said that seven of the season 2 scripts are already “locked, loaded, ready to go” as the production start date draws near, and now cast member Deborah Ann Woll has confirmed that she’ll be reprising the role of Karen Page in the new season!

Woll’s confirmation will be a relief for many fans, who have been worried that Karen Page might not make it through the first season alive. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Woll said, “ Oh my God, I can’t wait (for season 2). We’re in the prep phase, and in that phase you’re always just like, ‘Just let me get in a set with an actor, with a director, and start…’ ‘Cause it isn’t anything until it’s flesh, right? So you’re really excited to just get in there, figure out what it is. I can’t wait. The scripts are amazing. I’m deeply honored, actually, to be a part of this storyline that Dario’s written. I’m impressed and thrilled. “

Although the initial plan was to rework some elements and make Daredevil: Born Again stand separate from the Netflix Daredevil series (despite sharing some cast members), the show underwent a creative overhaul when the writers and actors strikes shut down production in 2023. Now, this series is a direct follow-up to the Netflix series, picking up five years later.

Dario Scardapane, who worked on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and the Netflix series The Punisher, was brought in to serve as showrunner on Daredevil: Born Again during the creative overhaul. The behind-the-scenes shake-up also led to Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing team who were at the helm of multiple episodes of Moon Knight and Loki season 2, being hired as directors on the show. Matt Corman and Chris Ord were previously the head writers on the show, but they were let go.

The cast of the series includes Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal, Wilson Bethel, and Ayelet Zurer, reprising the roles of Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Murdock’s associates Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, Frank Castle / The Punisher, Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter / Bullseye, and Vanessa Marianna Fisk. Also in the cast are Margarita Levieva as Matt Murdock’s love interest Heather Glenn, Michael Gandolfini as a character named Daniel Blade, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Jeremy Earl as Anti-Vigilante Task Force member Cole North, and Lou Taylor Pucci, taking on an unspecified role.

