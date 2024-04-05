Just a couple days after saw some great images of Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal on the set of the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again – where they reprise the roles of Marvel heroes Matt Murdock / Daredevil and Frank Castle / The Punisher, characters they originally played on shows that were released through the Netflix streaming service (and can now be found on Disney+) – it has been revealed that Daredevil: Born Again has wrapped production. Central Casting broke the news by sharing a picture of Cox at the wrap party.

The show didn’t have an easy ride through production. Filming started in early 2023, then when the strikes hit, it was decided that it needed to undergo a creative overhaul. This overhaul has ensured that this new series is now directly connected to the Daredevil series that ran for three seasons on Netflix. As of the recent Daredevil-related series Echo, all of the Netflix shows (which also included Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders) have been made canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So the versions of the Daredevil and The Punisher characters we’ll be seeing on this show are the same ones fans previously saw on Netflix.

Dario Scardapane, who worked on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and the Netflix series The Punisher, was brought in to serve as showrunner on Daredevil: Born Again during the creative overhaul. The behind-the-scenes shake-up also led to Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing team who were at the helm of multiple episodes of Moon Knight and Loki season 2, being hired as directors on the show. Matt Corman and Chris Ord were previously the head writers on the show, but they were let go.

In addition to Cox and Bernthal, the cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, and Wilson Bethel, reprising the roles of criminal kingpin Wilson Fisk, Murdock’s associates Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, and Benjamin “Dex” Pointdexter / Bullseye. Also in the cast are Margarita Levieva as Matt Murdock’s love interest Heather Glenn, Michael Gandolfini as a character named Daniel Blade, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Jeremy Earl as Anti-Vigilante Task Force member Cole North, and Sandrine Holt, who replaces Ayelet Zurer as Wilson Fisk’s wife Vanessa. Yesterday, it was announced that Lou Taylor Pucci is also in the mix, taking on an unspecified role.

Are you looking forward to Daredevil: Born Again, and are you glad to hear that filming has finally wrapped? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

🎥 | Footage from 'DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN'.



Anti-Vigilante Task force in action with Jeremy Earl as Officer Cole North.



(via: @SplashNews) pic.twitter.com/8HhY9vdLZl — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) April 4, 2024