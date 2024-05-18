Daredevil: Born Again stars say the show had no connections to Netflix series before creative overhaul

Although Daredevil: Born Again features the return of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, the series originally didn’t have any other connection to the Netflix series. When Daredevil: Born Again was forced to shut down last summer due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and other executives grew displeased with the direction of the show and demanded a creative overhaul. According to Cox and D’Onofrio, that overhaul has brought “ a lot ” of crossover with the original show.

“ It originally wasn’t going to be at all, but now it’s a lot, ” D’Onofrio told TVInsider. Since the overhaul, we’ve seen other members of the original Daredevil series return, including Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, and more. As for whether this is due to fans being vocal about bringing these cast members back, Cox said, “ I think [it’s] the fans. I think [it’s] the studio as well. “

Cox continued, “ That’s a really fine balance to strike. If you’re going to remake a show and call it Season 1 and it was a successful show and it was kind of beloved, then you’ve got to do what people liked. But also you’ve got to have a reason for remaking it. So you have to change it up a bit. And that’s just a really fine balance to find. “

Production on Daredevil: Born Again wrapped up last week, and the first trailer was screened behind closed doors during Disney’s Upfront 2024. According to IGN, the trailer showed Matt Murdock putting on the Daredevil suit, along with glimpses of Kingpin, Foggy, and Karen. At the end of the trailer, Murdock is asked, “ What kind of a lawyer are you? ” To which he responds, “ A really good one, ” as he puts on his red glasses.

Daredevil: Born Again was originally announced as an 18-episode series, but it has since been revealed that the first season will consist of 9 episodes. The show will premiere on Disney+ in March 2025.