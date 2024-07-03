Marvel exec gives updates on Daredevil: Born Again, Eyes of Wakanda, and Agatha All Along

Deadpool & Wolverine, which reaches theatres on July 26th, is the only new Marvel Cinematic Universe film we’re getting this year, but things are busier on the Disney+ / TV side of things. We’ve already gotten the live-action series Echo and the non-MCU animated series X-Men ’97 earlier this year, and before the year ends we’ll see the release of the animated shows Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Eyes of Wakanda, plus the live-action WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along, with Daredevil: Born Again following close behind in 2025. During an interview on the Official Marvel Podcast, Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum commented on some of those upcoming shows.

Speaking about Daredevil: Born Again, which picks up six years after the Netflix Daredevil series came to an end, Winderbaum said (with thanks to Entertainment Weekly for the transcription), “ Daredevil is incredible. It’s similar in some ways to X-Men ’97, because it’s reviving something that the fans love, but it is taking it in a new direction. These characters have matured. The universe is different than it was. Things have changed. Society’s changed. Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk have changed, and their characters are gonna collide in ways we’ve never seen before. It’s no longer enough to try and murder each other, there’s a whole game of politics at play. “

Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal, and more actors who appeared in the Netflix Daredevil series are reprising their roles for Daredevil: Born Again.

Entertainment Weekly notes that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which will begin streaming on Disney+ on November 2nd, will “focus on a teenage Peter Parker and the unique community that surrounds him, including sorceress Nico Minoru, Lonnie Lincoln (a.k.a Tombstone), and Harry Osborn.” A premiere date for Eyes of Wakanda hasn’t been announced yet, but it looks like it will be streaming in 2024. Winderbaum said, “ This is a story about Wakandan history. It’s produced by Ryan Coogler, directed by Todd Harris, who is one of our longtime storyboard artists…. It’s an awesome show, the action’s insane, the storytelling is fantastic. It’s both about the history of Wakanda, but it also expands into the greater MCU at different time periods. So if you’re a fan of the movies, I think this show’s gonna be a real treat. “

As for Agatha All Along, which premieres on September 18th, “ Agatha is really fun, but it’s really scary and it gets quite dramatic. She’s an amazing anti-hero and that show… lures you in with the fun of Halloween, and before you know it, you’re crying. It’s a Marvel brand of scary. It’s a Halloween show. There are deadly stakes in this series. It’s a fun ride, but it’s a dangerous one. “

2023 was a rough ride for the MCU, but it looks like there are some promising things ahead.