Agatha All Along image gathers a group of covenless witches together

The first Marvel / Disney+ series WandaVision is getting a spin-off / follow-up called Agatha All Along (with Marvel teasing out the title reveal by giving us fake ones earlier: Agatha: House of Harkness, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe), and the show is set to premiere on Disney+ with its first two episodes on September 18th. Today, the folks at Empire got their hands on an image from the show, which can be seen at the bottom of this article, and also learned that the story involves Agatha (Kathryn Hahn reprises the role) gathering together a group of covenless witches.

As shared by the folks at ComicBookMovie.com, the first episode of Agatha All Along has the following synopsis, which was apparently found in a U.S. Copyright Office listing: In the first episode, we see Agatha finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in. She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two.

Hahn is joined in the cast by Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, and Aubrey Plaza. Locke and Plaza are the only two from that list who are absent from the image below.

The first episode of Agatha All Along was directed by Jac Schaeffer, who previously directed the sci-fi rom-com TiMER, created WandaVision, and worked on the scripts for Black Widow and Captain Marvel. Schaeffer told Empire that Agatha is joined by “ a disparate, mixed bag of witches, ” and “ what they have in common is that they’re covenless witches. Witches are defined by deception, treachery, villainy and selfishness. What do you do when you have a group of witches who [demonstrate] those notions and you need them to work together? ” She went on to say, “ Where WandaVision played with the form of classic TV sitcoms, [here] we do a lot of playing with what the assumptions about witches are. Like, what are the shorthand visuals for witches? We certainly didn’t want a one-dimensional nasty witch. We will have moments where we see Agatha’s true heart. “

Empire also noted that word is going around that WandaVision composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who created the popular song “Agatha All Along,” may be creating some more songs for Agatha’s own show.

Are you looking forward to Agatha All Along? Check out the image, then let us know by leaving a comment below.