Fixed: Red band trailer goes balls out for adult animated comedy

It’s been a couple of months since we first got images from upcoming adult animated feature Fixed, but now we have the first teaser – and it makes good use of its red band label.

In the red band teaser, we meet Bull (voiced by Adam Devine). Two years later, he’s humping away at anything and anyone he can. But before he heads to the vet to get, well, fixed, he’s going to go out for one wild night with his dawgs to chase some tail – be it puppy or squirrel.

Starting with the trope of “getting the guys out for one more wild night”, Fixed director and co-writer Genndy Tartakovsky (the Hotel Transylvania movies) thought it would be fun to put that into the world of canines. As he told Netflix Tudum earlier this year, “I have been friends with the same group of four guys since high school. These guys make me laugh like nothing else, so I was thinking, ‘Can I translate this humor to animation?’” As it turns out, it might be the perfect avenue for it, especially going the traditional 2D animation route. “I love caricatured and exaggerated animation, so I knew the sensibility that I like to do and it was a matter of dialing [up] the amount of exaggeration. I think it started out as a rated-R Lady and the Tramp, then as we got into it, it naturally became more cartoon-y and specific to itself. I would say it began to really take shape as we were fortunate to hire some of the best animators working in 2D from around the world.”

On that front, Fixed comes from Sony Pictures Animation, marking the first time they’ve let off the collar to try out adult-geared animation – so something tells us they aren’t going to market their trailers with, “From the studio who brought you Peter Rabbit…”

R-rated animation can be a hard sell but with Fixed heading to streaming via Netflix, it might hit a solid viewership for those looking to add some raunch to their night. (It was originally set to be released theatrically by Warner Bros. but they ditched it.) Added to that a cast that features Devine, Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn, Fred Armisen, Bobby Moynihan, River Gallo, and Beck Bennett, and Sony Pictures Animation could do well here. Fixed goes under the knife on August 13th.

What did you think of the red band teaser for Fixed? Will you be checking it out when it hits Netflix next month?