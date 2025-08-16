Fixed Interviews: Genndy Tartakovsky, Adam Devine, Beck Bennett, & River Gallo go balls out for the ultimate canine road trip comedy

Spaying and neutering your pets is integral to being a responsible dog owner. There are exceptions if breeding is your game, but otherwise, those privates have to go lest they lead to certain cancers, other health problems, or unwanted pups. While it’s common practice for humans, what do the dogs think? We’re about to find out in Genndy Tartakovsky’s Fixed, an R-rated animated comedy about taking one last adventure with your fellow hounds before getting the chop. Here to discuss everything from pitching this outrageous and raunchy animation to the art of meticulously removing the genitals from puppies on posters sold in craft stores are the film’s director, Genndy Tartakovsky, and voice actors Adam Devine, Beck Bennett, and River Gallo.

Fixed is an R-rated animated comedy about Bull, an average, all-around good dog who discovers he’s going to be neutered in the morning! As the gravity of this life-altering event sets in, Bull realizes he needs one last adventure with his pack of best friends. What could go wrong?

While speaking with Genndy, the famed creator of some of animation’s most iconic properties – Samurai Jack, Hotel Transylvania, Dexter’s Laboratory – we discuss the surprisingly smooth pitch process for Fixed, the choice to use 2D animation instead of CGI, the film’s swingin’ soundtrack, and more.

Adam Devine, Beck Bennett, and River Gallo play Bull, Sterling, and Frankie in Tartakovsky’s Fixed. The trio joins us to discuss the process of creating Sterling’s pompous laugh, reacting to the script of the film’s over-the-top premise, and the thrill of being the most enigmatic dog in the pack.

Fixed is not for kids, so be sure to watch accordingly! The film is available to stream on Netflix now, and we highly recommend watching it!