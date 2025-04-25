Netflix runs down their slate of summer movie titles

Ted Sarandos recently stated that “Netflix is saving Hollywood” and that theaters are “an outmoded idea” for audiences. As the big summer movie season begins for cinemas, which will feature future releases like The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Jurassic World Rebirth and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Netflix is now running down their offerings for the summer movie season that will include Happy Gilmore 2, The Thursday Murder Club and The Old Guard 2.

May 9

Nonnas

After the loss of his mother, a man risks everything to honor her by opening an Italian restaurant with a group of local grandmothers as the chefs.

Director: Stephen Chbosky

Cast: Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, Linda Cardellini, Drea de Matteo, Joe Manganiello, Michael Rispoli, Campbell Scott

May 23

Fear Street: Prom Queen

Welcome back to Shadyside High. In this installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season is underway, and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider puts herself in the running, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.

Director: Matt Palmer

Cast: India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, Chris Klein, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Ariana Greenblatt, with Lili Taylor and Katherine Waterston

June 6

STRAW

A single mother faces a series of unfortunate events that lead her down an unexpected path. Struggling against circumstances beyond her control, she becomes entangled in a situation she never imagined. Fueled by desperation, she finds herself at the center of suspicion in a world that seems indifferent to her existence.

Director: Tyler Perry

Cast: Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, Sinbad, Rockmond Dunbar, Ashley Versher, Mike Merrill, and Glynn Turman

July 2

The Old Guard 2

Andy (Charlize Theron) and her team of immortal warriors are back, with a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to protect the world. With Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Veronica Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she’s worked toward for thousands of years. Andy, Nile (KiKi Layne), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky (Luca Marinelli), and James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) enlist the help of Tuah (Henry Golding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence. Directed by Victoria Mahoney, and also starring Uma Thurman, The Old Guard 2 is an emotional, adrenaline-pumping sequel, based on the world created by Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez.

Director: Victoria Mahoney

Cast: Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngô, Henry Golding, with Uma Thurman and Chiwetel Ejiofor

July 11

Madea’s Destination Wedding

Brian and his ex-wife Debrah are shocked to learn their daughter Tiffany is engaged to a rapper she met on a yacht — and the wedding is in two weeks. Madea and her crew head to the Bahamas, stirring up chaos and heartwarming fun.

Director: Tyler Perry

Cast: Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis Patton, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Taja V. Simpson, Diamond White, Jermaine Harris, Xavier Smalls

July 25

Happy Gilmore 2

Comedy

Happy Gilmore returns!

Director: Kyle Newacheck

Cast: Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Travis Kelce, John Daly, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutkosky, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Philip Schneider, Blake Clark, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Paige Spiranic

August 13

Fixed

From visionary director Genndy Tartakovsky comes Fixed, an adult animated comedy about Bull, an average, all-around good dog who discovers he’s going to be neutered in the morning! As the gravity of this life-altering event sets in, Bull realizes he needs one last adventure with his pack of best friends. What could go wrong?

Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

Voice Cast: Adam Devine, Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn, Fred Armisen, Bobby Moynihan, Beck Bennett, Michelle Buteau, and River Gallo

August 28

The Thursday Murder Club

Based on Richard Osman’s international bestseller novel of the same name, The Thursday Murder Club follows four irrepressible retirees — Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley), and Joyce (Celia Imrie) — who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun. When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film is the latest to be produced through the Netflix and Amblin Entertainment partnership.

Director: Chris Columbus

Cast: Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Paul Freeman, Geoff Bell, Richard E. Grant, Ingrid Oliver

Summer 2025

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster

The Titan submersible’s ill-fated journey to the ruins of the Titanic dominated headlines in June 2023, but nothing can prepare you for the whole story. This new documentary examines OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, his quest to become the next billionaire innovator, and the doomed underwater endeavor that forced the world to reconsider the price of ambition in the depths of the ocean.

Director: Mark Monroe