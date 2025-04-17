Movie Trailers

Galactus is arriving in the new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps

By
Posted 8 hours ago
fantastic fourfantastic four

Marvel Studios has just shared the newest trailer for the anticipated introduction of one the brand’s more famous properties — The Fantastic Four. The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner as the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer. Additionally, the great Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds. Paul Walter HauserJohn Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne also joined the cast of the retro-future movie.

The official synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will launch Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is being directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision) from a script by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. Shakman has teased that the movie will be unlike anything we’ve seen from Marvel so far. “It’s different in so many ways,” Shakman said. “I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can’t. But I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you’ve seen before.”

The film will hit theaters on July 25.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Source: Marvel Studios
Tags: , , , , , ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor

Favorite Movies

80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes

Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
2,444 Articles Published

Latest The Fantastic Four: First Steps News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Accountant 2
  3. Havoc
  4. Sinners
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Thunderbolts
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Logan Paul

JoBlo Originals

WTF Happened to Logan Paul?

Posted 2 months ago
We take a deep dive into the live and career of a guy equally loved and despised by the fans who made him a multi-millionaire.

Top Celebrity Stories!