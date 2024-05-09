Ralph Ineson to play Galactus in The Fantastic Four

We finally have a face (and voice) for one of the biggest bad guys in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, as THR reports that Ralph Ineson will play Galactus the Devourer of Worlds in The Fantastic Four.

There had been rumblings that Javier Bardem was being eyed for the role of Galactus, but I’ve got to say that I’m more excited about Ralph Ineson tackling the role, particularly with his wonderful voice. The actor is always a highlight in everything I’ve seen him in, with fantastic roles in The Witch, The Green Knight, The Northman, and the recent First Omen movie. Eagle-eyed fans will know that Ineson has appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before, playing a Ravager pilot in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Exactly who Malkovich will be playing in The Fantastic Four is being kept under wraps, but he joins a cast which includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, Julia Garner as the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser in an undisclosed role. It was also revealed just hours ago that John Malkovich would also be joining the cast in a mystery role.

The Fantastic Four will launch Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is set to be directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision) from a script by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. Production is slated to kick off this summer, and Shakman has teased that the movie will be unlike anything we’ve seen from Marvel so far. “ It’s different in so many ways, ” Shakman said. “ I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can’t. But I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you’ve seen before. ” The Fantastic Four will hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

What do you think of Ralph Ineson playing Galactus in The Fantastic Four?