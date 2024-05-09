John Malkovich joins the cast of Marvel’s The Fantastic Four

John Malkovich has joined the cast The Fantastic Four, but who could he be playing in the upcoming Marvel movie?

Back in 2009, John Malkovich was set to join the Marvel universe as Vulture in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4. As we know, that project was scrapped, but the actor will be getting a second chance at Marvel fame as Deadline reports that John Malkovich has joined the cast of The Fantastic Four.

Exactly who Malkovich will be playing in The Fantastic Four is being kept under wraps, but he joins a cast which includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, Julia Garner as the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser in an undisclosed role.

The Fantastic Four will launch Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is set to be directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision) from a script by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. Production is slated to kick off this summer, and Shakman has teased that the movie will be unlike anything we’ve seen from Marvel so far. “ It’s different in so many ways, ” Shakman said. “ I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can’t. But I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you’ve seen before. ” The Fantastic Four will hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

Malkovich was recently seen starring alongside Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, and Maisie Williams in The New Look, an Apple TV+ series which revolves around famed fashion designer Christian Dior in Paris after World War II. He was also seen in Netflix’s Ripley series and has plenty of other projects on the horizon.

Who do you think John Malkovich is playing in The Fantastic Four?