Ripley: Everyone is after Thomas Ripley in the new teaser for the Andrew Scott series from Steven Zaillian

The intricate games of Thomas Ripley come to Netflix in the new show with Steven Zaillian at the helm as the writer and director of all eight episodes.

Andrew Scott is receiving accolades for his work in All of Us Strangers. Despite being the dark horse at the awards shows under the shadow of larger profile nominations, Scott’s recognition is adding to the fuel of his career fire. Scott is now taking up the identity of Thomas Ripley in the new Netflix limited series, Ripley. Netflix has just released the teaser which is showcasing the beautiful and moody black and white aesthetic of the show. The project comes from Steven Zaillian, who had also created, directed and executive produced the hit HBO show, The Night Of, as well as penning films like The Irishman, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Gangs of New York.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads,

“Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott), a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder. The drama series is based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels.”

Andrew Scott plays Tom Ripley. Dakota Fanning plays Marge Sherwood. Johnny Flynn plays Dickie Greenleaf. Additional cast include: Elliot Sumner, Maurizio Lombardi, Margherita Buy and John Malkovich (who portayed Tom Ripley himself in the film, Ripley’s Game). Ripley is co-produced by Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights. Executive producers are Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Clayton Townsend, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Sharon Levy and Philipp Keel of Diogenes. Scott will serve as a producer on the series. All eight episodes were directed and written by Steven Zaillian.

Patricia Highsmith’s Ripley novels inspired 1999’s The Talented Mr. Ripley, which starred Matt Damon and Jude Law. They additionally inspired the 1960 film Purple Noon (where Ripley was played by Alain Delon), the 1977 film The American Friend (with Dennis Hopper as Ripley), the 2002 film Ripley’s Game (with John Malkovich), the 2005 film Ripley Under Ground (with Barry Pepper as Ripley), and a 1956 episode of the TV series Studio One. The recent film Saltburn has been regarded as spiritually similar to a Ripley tale with some twisted elements.

The game starts on April 4 only on Netflix.