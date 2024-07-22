Emily in Paris season 4 trailer takes you on a romantic roller coaster

Netflix has dropped the new trailer for season 4 of their original series, Emily in Paris. The show will follow the streamer’s release model of premiering in parts like their other titles, including That 90s Show and Cobra Kai. Additionally, available the same day as Season 4 of the series, an all-new Emily in Paris game is coming exclusively to Netflix, and it’s included with your membership. Moving from the United States to Paris to accept a job at an esteemed fashion magazine, you’ll quickly find that the City of Love is full of surprises, challenges, and stunning suitors. With the help of Emily, Mindy, Alfie, and Gabriel, you’ll explore the city and find yourself in the process.

The official synopsis for this season reads,

“After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.”

The series stars Lily Collins (Emily Cooper), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert) and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie).

Emily in Paris Season 4 will be split into two 5-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering on August 15, 2024 followed by Part 2 on September 12, 2024. The show comes from creator, executive producer and writer Darren Star, who also created the 90s hit TV series Beverly Hills, 90210. Producers include Ryan McCormick, Raphaël Benoliel, Lily Collins and Jake Fuller. Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Alison Brown and Robin Schiff are on board as executive producers, while Stephen Brown, Grant Sloss and Joe Murphy are credited as co-executive producers.

Emily in Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in episode 404 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Emily in Paris. William Abadie as Antoine Lambert in episode 403 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stephanie Branchu/Netflix © 2024

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy in episode 403 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stephanie Branchu/Netflix © 2024