Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 is kicking off two weeks earlier than expected, as Part 1 debuts on Netflix

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 kicks off on Netflix two weeks early, the same day as the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight on Netflix!

Cobra Kai is striking hard and fast on Netflix today with the launch of Season 6 Part 1. The highly-anticipated season brings the core Karate Kid sequel series to what we expect is an epic conclusion as the battle for the Valley reaches a fever pitch. On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Netflix celebrated Part 1 of the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai ahead of its launch on Thursday, July 18. The screening kicked off with an introduction from Executive Producers, Writers, and Directors Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, who announced that fans will be getting Part 2 of the final season even sooner when it premieres two weeks earlier globally on Netflix on November 15, 2024.

“You heard it here first. Send it to the internet. November 15. Same day as Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson. Netflix Fight Night. No undercard. Two main events. Let’s do it,” said Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg.

It remains to be seen whether moving the Cobra KaiSeason 6 Part 2 launch to the same day as the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight is wise. I’ll watch both, though the battle between Tyson and Paul could distract Netflix subscribers from binging Cobra Kai to the end. Then again, maybe Cobra Kai is the perfect amuse-bouche for the anticipated boxing event.

In Cobra Kai Season 6, Daniel and Johnny continue to sort out their differences as they struggle to balance their martial arts styles. As students look on in disbelief, old rivalries resurface as a war for understanding and raging hormones spiral out of control. With John Kreese out of prison and training a lethal crop of fighters, the Valley falls under attack as the results of the Sekai Taikai – the world karate championships – decide far more than who takes home the trophy.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka star as their Karate Kid characters Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, and they’re joined in the cast by Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, and Griffin Santopietro. Martin Kove reprises the role of John Kreese from the film, with Thomas Ian Griffith as The Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver and Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi from The Karate Kid Part II. As of seasons 5 and 6, Alicia Hannah-Kim plays the villainous sensei Kim Da-Eun, with C.S. Lee (Dexter) playing her grandfather, Master Kim Sun-Young, who taught the type of karate used by the students at the Cobra Kai dojo, in Season 6.

Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai starts thirty-four years after events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament when a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence sought redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso. A lot has happened, and a lot has changed since that happened.

Are you excited about Cobra KaiSeason 6 Part 2 starting two weeks earlier on November 15, 2024? How do you think the series ends? Let us know in the comments section below.