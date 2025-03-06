Netflix has cancelled The Recruit after its second season

Just over a month after The Recruit finally premiered its second season, Netflix has canceled the series. Season two of the spy thriller found CIA Lawyer, Owen Hendricks, pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency. The season would premiere after Netflix went all in on the marketing push for their one-two punch of spy series returning for second seasons, with the other being The Night Agent.

According to Deadline, news of The Recruit‘s cancelation broke from the Threads post of Colton Dunn, who played Lester Kitchens, and is a colleague of series star Noah Centineo’s. Netflix would then confirm the cancelation of the show. The Recruit was created by Alexi Hawley and produced by Lionsgate along with Hypnotic. This comes as a surprise after the series would make it to number two on Nielsen’s streaming charts, as well as number two on Netflix’s Top 10 charts in the week of its premiere. It would debut that week with 5.9 million views and 31.8 million hours viewed. The show grew even more viewership in its second week, with 6.1 million views and 33 million hours viewed. However, it couldn’t compete with season two of The Night Agent.

Unfortunately, Hawley was already looking ahead to a third season as he said, “We’re waiting for Netflix to officially do their thing with it. There’s a lot of goodwill inside Netflix towards the show and towards Noah; I think they very much feel like Noah is a homegrown star, which he is. So, I’m feeling super positive about it, as positive as you can feel in this town at this time.”

Season 2 of The Recruit starred Noah Centineo, Teo Yoo, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun, Kaylah Zander, Maddie Hasson, Angel Parker, and Vondie Curtis-Hall. They were joined this season by Young-Ah Kim, Felix Solis, James Purefoy, Do Hyun Shin, Sanghee Lee, Omar Maskati, Brooke Smith, Devika Bhise, Alana Hawley Purvis, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Jesse Collin and Nathan Fillion. Hawley served as showrunner and executive produced alongside Centineo along with Hypnotic’s Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis. Adam Ciralsky (P3 Media) and Charlie Ebersol also produced.



