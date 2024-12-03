Noah Centineo heads to South Korea in a gallery of first-look images for Netflix’s The Recruit Season 2

It’s about damn time! One of my favorite Netflix titles from 2022, The Recruit, is finally returning for a second season, and today’s first look at new episodes of the action-packed espionage thriller is proof! The Recruit Season 2 finds the show’s star and executive producer, Noah Centineo, returning, and if you thought he was in over his head last time, you haven’t seen anything yet!

Speaking with Tudum.com, The Recruit creator, showrunner, and executive producer Alexi Hawley teased the events of Season 2, saying, “Owen rolls into this season basically screwed. Owen knows that if he does not walk away with a win this season, his career is going to be over. He might go to prison. Depending on what people are into, they can show up this season for the big, flashy, splashy action stuff, but they can also be on a journey with this guy who’s just trying to fix something that he broke.”

Echoing Hawley’s concerns for Owen’s fate, Noah Centineo told Tudum, “Owen’s headspace is complete chaos. He has just witnessed Max — the former CIA asset whom he almost died multiple times trying to protect — get shot by her daughter Nichka. Owen is wondering how in the hell he is going to survive the next few seconds of his life.”

The first season of The Recruit ended with a hell of a cliffhanger, and I’ve been waiting to find out what happens to Owen ever since. He’s more skilled than he looks, but to say he was in over his head is an understatement.

Here’s the official logline for The Recruit Season 2 courtesy of Netflix:

“Season Two of The Recruit finds CIA Lawyer, Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency.”

Season regulars Noah Centineo, Teo Yoo, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun, Kaylah Zander, Maddie Hasson, Angel Parker, and Vondie Curtis-Hall return for The Recruit Season 2. Joining them are additional key cast members Young-Ah Kim, Felix Solis, James Purefoy, Do Hyun Shin, Sanghee Lee, Omar Maskati, Brooke Smith, Devika Bhise, Alana Hawley Purvis, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Jesse Collin and Nathan Fillion.

You can check out a gallery of first-look images for the upcoming season below:

The Recruit Season 2 debuts on Netflix on January 30, 2025.