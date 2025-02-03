The Recruit Interview: Noah Centineo and Teo Yoo discuss the physical demands, jetlag, and character chemistry of The Recruit Season 2

In this interview, the stars of The Recruit Season 2, Noah Centieno and Teo Yoo, discuss their chemistry, fighting styles, and next steps.

At long last, Noah Centineo’s Owen Hendricks is back for more action, intrigue, and close shaves in The Recruit Season 2! After several delays brought on by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike, the CIA lawyer-turned-secret-agent travels to South Korea, where his most intense assignment awaits, enemies become partners, and sleep is the most precious commodity. For the latest Netflix action-oriented junket, the streamer arranged a double bill between The Recruit and The Night Agent, starring Gabriel Basso as FBI agent Peter Sutherland. Both seasons go hard in the paint to bring audiences a thrilling ride behind enemy lines, and today, we’re excited to share our interview with The Recruit stars Noah Centineo and Teo Yoo, who plays Jang Kyun Kim, Owen’s Seoul mate, if you will.

During our chat with Noah and Teo, they discuss the art of portraying exhaustive travel, getting punchy during extensive shoots, and the benefits and beauty of filming in South Korea. Noah and Teo also reveal their different approaches to the show’s action, as Owen and Jang exhibit radically different fighting styles. We discuss Owen’s next steps, Jang’s possibility of following him on his next assignment, and how The Recruit delivers a serious plot with a sense of humor and fun intact.

Here’s the official logline for The Recruit Season 2 courtesy of Netflix:

“Season Two of The Recruit finds CIA Lawyer, Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency.”

Season regulars Noah Centineo, Teo Yoo, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun, Kaylah Zander, Maddie Hasson, Angel Parker, and Vondie Curtis-Hall return for The Recruit Season 2. Joining them are additional key cast members Young-Ah Kim, Felix Solis, James Purefoy, Do Hyun Shin, Sanghee Lee, Omar Maskati, Brooke Smith, Devika Bhise, Alana Hawley Purvis, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Jesse Collin and Nathan Fillion.

All episodes of The Recruit are currently streaming exclusively on Netflix. Meanwhile, you can read Alex Maidy’s review of Season 2 here. We highly recommend checking the show out, as we want to see more of this series in the years to come.