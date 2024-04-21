Daredevil Born Again: Everything We Know

What Do We Know About the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series Daredevil: Born Again? More in recent weeks than ever before. The sequel to the Netflix street-level superhero series has been one of the most anticipated MCU projects since it was announced. With Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox already having appeared in Hawkeye, Echo, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have a tease of what they can expect from this new dive into Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk. So, let’s dive in and take a look at what we know about Daredevil: Born Again.

This will be a two-season limited series

Development on Daredevil: Born Again began back in March of 2022. At the time, Matt Corman and Chris Ord were hired as head writers with the aim to create a lighter tone and episodic structure compared to the Netflix series. When filming began in March 2023, it was suspended months later because of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Marvel Studios decided in September to release Matt Corman, Chris Ord, and the directors brought aboard and replaced them with new showrunner Dario Scardapane with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead, the helmers behind episodes of Moon Knight and the second season of Loki, aboard as primary directors. Scardapane shifted the series to a more serialized structure with direct connections to the Netflix series. Originally announced as an eighteen-episode series, Daredevil: Born Again is now being structured as two nine-episode runs connected as an overall story.

What is it about?

The exact plot of the series is unknown, but the numerous returning cast members from the Netflix series will likely mean a direct continuation of that storyline. Based on Matt Murdock’s appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo, he is still out fighting crime at a street level. The conclusion of Echo saw Wilson Fisk returning to New York watching a news broadcast about a need for new leadership in the Big Apple. This could potentially mean the series is adapting the comic book arc that found Kingpin running for Mayor of NYC. The title itself, Born Again, could be a reference to the religious faith of Matt Murdock or it could be an homage to the Frank Miller comic of the same name which saw Kingpin manipulating Matt’s feelings for Karen Page to destroy Daredevil. With Karen and Matt not an item on the show, this could be changed.

Netflix characters will make appearances

Fan favorites Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll will be appearing in the series, reprising their roles as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page. Jon Bernthal was spotted in character as Frank Castle, but it remains to be seen how significantly The Punisher will factor into the plot. We also know Ayelet Zurer will be back as Vanessa Fisk and Wilson Bethel returns as Benjamin Poindexter who turns into the MCU version of Bullseye. New additions to the cast include Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn, Matt’s new love interest, with Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blade. Lou Taylor Pucci has joined in an undisclosed role with Clark Johnson, Nikki M. James, Zabryna Guevara, Harris Yulin, and Michael Gaston in additional roles.

Wait, is this a sequel series or a reboot?

The original vision for Born Again was to make it stand apart from the Netflix series, but when Marvel Studios scrapped the completed episodes that had been filmed, the new direction follows directly from the original Daredevil. With a new tone and the 18 episode series being split into two sections, this series is being envisioned as a standalone arc for the characters. Once we know more of the plot we will have a more definitive answer about where this show fits into the MCU as a whole and whether this means that Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and The Defenders are officially canon.

Are we sure?

Truthfully, no. Charlie Cox’s comments back in 2022 stated that this series is not the fourth season of Daredevil but rather a whole new thing, a true reboot. But. With casting changes, showrunner updates, and trashed footage, we won’t know for certain until Kevin Feige takes the stage this year to tell us what is going on.

This will likely be another Marvel Spotlight

The opening of Echo showcased Marvel’s new standalone projects in the MCU which are labeled as Spotlights. All signs point to this series being among them rather than an ongoing new series focused on Daredevil. Marvel Studios’ Brad Winderbaum indicated how X-Men 97 honored where it came from while forging a new direction and made that comparison with the upcoming Daredevil Born Again.

When will we see it?

Production recently wrapped on Daredevil: Born Again but that does not mean it will be premiering any time soon. Because of the SAG-AFTRA and Writer’s Guild strikes in 2023, everything got pushed back. Because of the delays on Daredevil, the series will premiere sometime in 2025. I would imagine it would be early in the year, so Disney and Marvel Studios could premiere it early as a late 2024 surprise, but don’t hold your breath.

Stay tuned to JoBlo.com as we learn more about Daredevil: Born Again and all of your other favorite shows.