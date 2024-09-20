Animated adventure series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft gets new trailer

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will expand on the popular character, who first bust onto the scene in the 1990s.

Believe it or not, it’s been nearly 30 years since Lara Croft made her debut, launching the Tomb Raider video game series that started in 1996 and quickly marked itself as one of the most exciting and celebrated games of the era. Since, Lara Croft has been the star of a multitude of games and a handful of movies, with two starring Angelina Jolie and a reboot with Alicia Vikander. But soon, she will hit the small screen in animated form, as Netflix has unveiled the latest trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, featuring the voice of Hayley Atwell.

In the trailer, a deep voice asks, “What is it you’re chasing? What is it you’re running from? If it’s your past, your demons will always find you…Ms. Croft.” From there, we get Lara Croft in full action while also being tasked with uncovering more about her past.

Since the Tomb Raider series has been around for so long and has found Lara Croft pouncing through a variety of lands and has some time jumps – especially when you delve into the comics – fans might like to know that Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft takes place after the events of the Survivor trilogy, which consisted of Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

As for what we can expect, here is Netflix’s official write-up: “[The series] finds Lara abandoning her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures. However, Lara must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she’ll be forced to confront her true self and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become.”

Lara Croft has been depicted in animated television form before, but Revisioned was only a short-form series, with episodes never going over 10 minutes. With Netflix’s go at the property, we can expect a full dive into the world of Lara Croft, something that everybody who played the game series – and has continued to – should dig. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is also attached to a future live-action series.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft hits Netflix on October 10th.

What do you think of the trailer for the new Tomb Raider animated series? Swing into the comments section and let us know!