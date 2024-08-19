Hayley Atwell pulls out all the stops in the action-packed trailer for Netflix’s Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Who’s ready to smash priceless pottery, evoke ancient curses, and brave uncharted territory with one of gaming history’s most iconic heroes? If you’re raising your hand, I’ve got a treat for you. Today, Netflix’s Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft trailer gives us a fantastic look at the streamer’s upcoming animated series starring Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning) as the indomitable Lara Croft! Netflix’s Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft trailer gives fans of the British explorer everything they could want in a pulse-pounding adaptation of the famed interactive action-adventure franchise, and as a fan of Lara’s from day one, I’m freaking out, y’all!

Here’s the official synopsis for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft courtesy of Netflix:

The animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft picks up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider video game Survivor trilogy (Tomb Raider; Rise of the Tomb Raider; Shadow of the Tomb Raider), and will chart the globetrotting heroine’s next chapter as the iconic adventurer. More than 25 years after her first appearance, Lara Croft (voiced by Hayley Atwell) continues to explore ancient mysteries and uncover lost truths across breathtaking and dangerous destinations.

Following the events of the Survivor series, Lara Croft has abandoned her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures. But she must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become.

The all-new animated Netflix series features the voices of Hayley Atwell (Lara Croft), Allen Maldonado (Zip), Earl Baylon (reprising his role as Jonah from Tomb Raider video games). Additional voices to be announced.

From Legendary Television, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is executive produced and written by Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja). Executive producers include dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog, Life is Strange), along with Timothy I. Stevenson; Jacob Robinson (Skull Island) under his company Tractor Pants; and Dallas Dickinson and Noah Hughes for Crystal Dynamics; as well as Howard Bliss and Jen Chambers. Powerhouse Animation is the Animation Studio, with Brad Graeber serving as executive producer.

Hayley Atwell joins Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander in the pantheon of actresses playing Lara Croft for an adaptation of the fearless explorer’s antics. Lara’s been uncovering ancient secrets long before Uncharted‘s Nathan Drake and Netflix’s Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft looks to finally do the character justice with jaw-dropping animation, dynamic sound design, and thrilling set pieces. I can’t think of a better actress to voice Lara than Hayley Atwell, a woman of class, immense talent, and badassery. Could this be the adaptation fans have waited decades to see? We’ll find out when all eight series episodes come to Netflix on October 10.