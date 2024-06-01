Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft teaser and release date announced

Hayley Atwell, who has played Agent Carter herself Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was recently seen in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, provides the voice of video game icon Lara Croft in the upcoming Netflix animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft – and today a quick teaser trailer for the show has arrived online! You can check it out in the embed above.

Netflix also gave the series a release date, with it dropping on October 10th. Here’s a bit more information, courtesy of Deadline: Based on the wildly popular action-adventure video game franchise launched in 1996, created by the British game developer Core Design, the anime will follow Croft’s Square Enix run, and is set after the events of the 2013 to 2018 video game reboot .

In addition to Atwell, the Netflix series features the voices of Allen Maldonado (Zip), Earl Baylon (reprising his role as Jonah from video games), with more cast members to be announced. The Witcher: Blood Origin’s Tasha Huo is the showrunner on the series. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is produced by Crystal Dynamics and animated by Powerhouse Animation Studios, the company behind another animated video game adaptation on Netflix, Castlevania. Huo serves as executive producer alongside dj2 Entertainment founder Dmitri M. Johnson, Howard Bliss, Stephan Bugaj, and Jacob Robinson of Tractor Pants.

Lara Croft was previously played in live action by Angelina Jolie in the 2001 film Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and its 2003 sequel Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life. Alicia Vikander then took over the role in the 2018 reboot Tomb Raider. There was going to be a sequel to the Vikander film, but development took so long that the studio, MGM, lost the rights to the property. In addition to the Netflix animated series, there’s also a live-action Tomb Raider television series in development at Amazon, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge on board to write and executive produce. Other executive producers on the project include Ryan Andolina, Amanda Greenblatt, and dj2’s Dmitri M. Johnson.

What do you think of the teaser trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft? Will you be watching this show when it reaches Netflix? Let us know by leaving a comment below.