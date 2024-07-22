Tomb Raider TV series’ global search for the new Lara Croft will begin soon

There have been many Tomb Raider video games over the decades, giving gamers the chance to play as British archaeologist Lara Croft as she goes on globe-trotting adventures, “searching for lost artefacts and infiltrating dangerous tombs and ruins.” Angelina Jolie played the character in two feature films, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life (2003). Alicia Vikander took over the role in the 2018 reboot Tomb Raider – and she was planning to return for a sequel, but then the project fell apart. Now Tomb Raider is set to receive a live-action TV series adaptation on Amazon’s Prime Video, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, whose credits include Crashing, Fleabag, No Time to Die, and Killing Eve, writing and developing the show. During an interview with The Wrap, Amazon MGM Studios television head Vernon Sanders revealed that the search for the show’s Lara Croft will begin soon.

Asked when the Tomb Raider TV series might go into production, Sanders said, “ We are hard at work. We’ve got great material. Phoebe is really good. We’re really excited. My guess is we’ll spend the rest of this year getting things prepped so that we can start production early next year. We’ve got to find our Lara Croft, so that global wide search will start sooner rather than later. “

It has been said that this will be an “epic” and “globe-trotting” series. Waller-Bridge told Deadline a while back, “ If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all. ” Waller-Bridge has also said that she has the opportunity to “do something dangerous and exciting” with the Tomb Raider series.

Are you looking forward to the Tomb Raider TV series? Is there anyone specific you would like to see play Lara Croft on this show? Let us know by leaving a comment below.