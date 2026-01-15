Will this be what Sophie Turner’s Lara Croft will look like in the new Tomb Raider series?

Opening the franchise sarcophagus

The Tomb Raider franchise has seen a few live-action adaptations. The popular exploratory action game was first adapted for the big screen in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, with Angelina Jolie inhabiting the role. That film would get a sequel with Jan De Bont’s 2003 film, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life. Then, Alicia Vikander would step into the role for a 2018 reboot (which took its cue from the recent game at the time), and didn’t get to see a continuation. Now, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is dusting off the franchise for a new Prime Video series with Sophie Turner announced to be in the title role.

First peek at Lara Croft?

At first glance, skeptics may say it’s fan-made AI, but Sophie Turner herself posted a photo on her Instagram of what her Lara Croft may look like with the hashtag, “#WardrobeTest.” In the image, Turner is donning the more classic game look as opposed to the 2013 reboot that the Alicia Vikander version was more inspired by. Turner has her gun holsters strapped to the iconic short shorts (which Angelina Jolie admitted to disliking when she filmed Lara Croft: Tomb Raider), along with the green top and even the round sunglasses. Waller-Bridge has professed her love for the classic games and said, “If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats’ n all.” Check it out below!

Who’s bringing this series to life?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the creator, writer, and executive producer of Amazon’s Tomb Raider series. Meanwhile, the project is a collaboration between Story Kitchen, Crystal Dynamics, and Amazon MGM. Chad Hodge (Single All the Way, The Playboy Club, Wayward Pines) and Jonathan Van Tulleken (Shōgun, Dope Thief) are executive producers. In addition to executive producing, Tulleken will direct the production. Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robbins executive produce via Wells Street Productions; Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson through Story Kitchen; Michael Scheel; Hodge; and Legendary Television.