Tomb Raider show from Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been given a series order by Prime Video

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is ready to head back into archeology as she heads up the new Tomb Raider series that’s been greenlit at Amazon.

By
Amazon’s first foray into the upfront events has seen a lot of announcements this morning. Earlier, it was announced that Nicolas Cage will be reprising his Spider-Man Noir character for the live-action show Noir. Then, one of Amazon’s biggest shows, The Boys, would get a surprising early fifth-season renewal. It was also reported that the hit show with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, will be getting a second season, only without Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

Deadline now reports that another announcement has been made for a future project with the streamer. Amazon issued a series order for a new TV adaptation of the popular Tomb Raider video game. Jen Salke, Head of Amazon & MGM Studios, has teased that it will be an “epic” and “globe-trotting” series. The show has been developed and will be written by Fleabag and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Waller-Bridge would giddily state, “If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all.”

Despite the announcement, there has not been anything said in terms of casting. “God, it literally felt like that teenager in me saying: do right by her, do right by Lara!” Phoebe Waller-Bridge said when Amazon approached her about the Tomb Raider series. “The opportunity to have, as we were talking earlier, a female action character…. Having worked on Bond and having worked as an actor on Indy, I feel like I’ve been building up to this. What if I could take the reins on an action franchise, with everything I’ve learned, with a character I adore, and also just bring back some of that ’90s vibe? And it’s such a wonderful feeling to think you know what to do.“

Waller-Bridge added that she has the opportunity to “do something dangerous and exciting” with the Tomb Raider series. “I already have an audience of people who love Lara and hopefully will continue to,” Waller-Bridge said. “And that is a very unusual position to be in. It’s the old Trojan horse.” Amazon seems intent on building its very own Tomb Raider universe. In addition to the TV series, there have also been rumblings that the streaming service is developing a new Tomb Raider movie as well.

Source: Deadline
Tomb Raider, TV series, Phoebe Waller-Bridge
